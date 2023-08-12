Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  OTT releases this weekend: What to watch when you are in a mood to binge-watch movies, web series

2 min read 12 Aug 2023, 10:35 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

OTT releases this weekend: Check out new releases that you can watch when you are a mood to binge-watch movies and web series.

OTT releases this weekend include Made in Heaven Season 2, Por Thozhil and Taali

A number of OTT releases this week are here for you to enjoy over the weekend. Let’s have a look.

Behind Your Touch

What it’s about: This Korean web series is about a psychic veterinarian and a detective, who unite their expertise to solve cases in a quaint town. However, their abilities face a formidable challenge when they delve into a complex enigma entwined with a serial killer's dark deeds.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: August 12

Heart of Stone

What it’s about: This English movie is about Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot), who emerges as a formidable figure, a beacon of strength as the sole woman guarding her influential global peacekeeping entity against the perilous threat of losing its most valuable resource. It marks Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: August 11

Maaveeran

What it’s about: This Tamil movie is about Sathya, who begins hearing a guiding voice following a head injury. It weaves his life into an epic saga of valour. Encouraged by this inner narrative, he finds himself propelled to confront Jeyakodi, a tainted politician, and embark on a mission to challenge his corruption.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: August 11

Made In Heaven Season 2

What it’s about: The much-celebrated Hindi web series from the house of Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti returns for a second season after four years. The show continues the captivating journey of Tara (played by (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan (played by Arjun Mathur). In case you forgot what happened in Season 1, have a quick recap here.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: August 10

Padmini

What it’s about: The Malayalam movie is about Rameshan, a college instructor and occasional poet, who encounters a stagnant phase in his life after an awkward incident transforms him into the subject of jokes.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: August 11

Por Thozhil

What it’s about: This Tamil movie is about a novice police officer, who joins forces with an experienced law enforcement veteran in a pursuit to apprehend a serial murderer. It received positive reviews upon its theatre release.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Release date: August 11

Taali

What it’s about: Taali is a Hindi biopic of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, played by Sushmita Sen. The web series sheds light on Sawant’s courageous evolution, the path to becoming a mother, and the struggle that resulted in the recognition of the third gender in all official documents across India.

Where to watch: JioCinema

Release date: August 15

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 12 Aug 2023, 10:35 AM IST
