A number of OTT releases this week are here for you to enjoy over the weekend. Let’s have a look.
What it’s about: This Korean web series is about a psychic veterinarian and a detective, who unite their expertise to solve cases in a quaint town. However, their abilities face a formidable challenge when they delve into a complex enigma entwined with a serial killer's dark deeds.
What it’s about: This English movie is about Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot), who emerges as a formidable figure, a beacon of strength as the sole woman guarding her influential global peacekeeping entity against the perilous threat of losing its most valuable resource. It marks Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut.
What it’s about: This Tamil movie is about Sathya, who begins hearing a guiding voice following a head injury. It weaves his life into an epic saga of valour. Encouraged by this inner narrative, he finds himself propelled to confront Jeyakodi, a tainted politician, and embark on a mission to challenge his corruption.
What it’s about: The much-celebrated Hindi web series from the house of Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti returns for a second season after four years. The show continues the captivating journey of Tara (played by (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan (played by Arjun Mathur). In case you forgot what happened in Season 1, have a quick recap here.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
What it’s about: The Malayalam movie is about Rameshan, a college instructor and occasional poet, who encounters a stagnant phase in his life after an awkward incident transforms him into the subject of jokes.
What it’s about: This Tamil movie is about a novice police officer, who joins forces with an experienced law enforcement veteran in a pursuit to apprehend a serial murderer. It received positive reviews upon its theatre release.
What it’s about: Taali is a Hindi biopic of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, played by Sushmita Sen. The web series sheds light on Sawant’s courageous evolution, the path to becoming a mother, and the struggle that resulted in the recognition of the third gender in all official documents across India.
Where to watch: JioCinema
