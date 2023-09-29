OTT releases to watch this week: From Telugu romantic comedy ‘Kushi’ to English mystery movie ‘Sister Death’
New releases on Netflix, ZEE5 and Disney+ Hotstar this week include horror, drama, comedy, romance and mysteries.
OTT platforms are continuously delivering fresh content, catering to various tastes, be it action, drama, romance, or mystery. This week's lineup of new releases on popular OTTs like Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video promises a little something for everyone. Here's a list of the most promising releases this week from the Telugu romantic comedy Kushi to the English mystery movie Sister Death.