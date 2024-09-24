OTTplay becomes one of the first OTT players in India to join ONDC Network

OTTplay, India's leading content aggregator, integrates with ONDC to broaden its audience and simplify content discovery. OTTplay’s diverse digital offerings are now discoverable for buyers through the ONDC Network.

OTTplay, India’s leading OTT content aggregator, a product by HT Media Labs, and one of India's fastest-growing brands, has announced that it has joined Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) Network. OTTplay’s diverse digital offerings are now discoverable for buyers through the ONDC Network. With this integration, OTTplay’s catalog for their gift card offerings can be seen on all apps that a consumer is shopping from across a network that is rapidly developing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This integration will enable OTTplay to expand its customer base by making its products available to buyers from all ONDC seller apps. The move will help the brand grow its presence across the country and help achieve its mission of making India a leading hub for digital entertainment.

As an adopter of ONDC Protocol, OTTplay is proud to be digital-first and committed to continuously innovate with the right products and technology. The brand has already established its reputation as a market disruptor with its transformative range of products. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

By joining ONDC Network, OTTplay aims to create multiple consumer touchpoints through disruptive innovations.

Avinash Mudaliar, CEO and founder of OTTplay, said, “With over 40+ OTT offerings on our platform, we are thrilled to be one of the first players in the OTT space in India to join the ONDC Network. As a brand that constantly pushes the boundaries of innovation in the entertainment industry, this integration aligns perfectly with our mission to democratize access to OTT platforms for all. By joining the ONDC Network, we can significantly widen our reach, making OTTplay easily accessible to consumers across the country. This move empowers us to deliver seamless and personalized entertainment experiences directly to their devices, enhancing the way India consumes content and redefining convenience for our customers."

T Koshy, MD & CEO at ONDC said, “OTTplay’s integration with ONDC marks a significant step in redefining how consumers access digital entertainment across India. By leveraging the open network, OTTplay can now bring its rich and diverse content offerings to a much wider audience, seamlessly bridging the gap between technology and accessibility. This collaboration not only empowers OTTplay to expand its reach but also underscores ONDC’s vision of creating an inclusive and dynamic digital commerce ecosystem, where every consumer has the freedom to discover and enjoy content on their own terms. This also helps with the ONDC’s wider vision of bringing all catalogued categories to the Network." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All subscription packs will be provided on ONDC Network through gift cards equivalent to the price of the pack and can be used to purchase the respective OTT pack. Packs starting at ₹249/month (Jhakaas, Simply South and Totally Sorted) will be available to a larger number of buyers through ONDC’s vast distribution network.

HT Labs, is continuously finding innovative solutions to everyday problems, while OTTplay simplifies content discovery, offering 40+ OTTs, 350+ live TV channels, and 50,000+ titles on 10+ platforms; another product by HT labs, Slurrp aids in recipe discovery based on preferences, with features like a meal planner, community for foodies, and offline culinary food walks.

ONDC is a network of 99 apps, 24 buyer apps and 75 seller apps. Shoppers can choose from one of the 24 buyer apps to buy their desired products based on categories of products those apps have enabled. Sellers can choose from one of the 75 to be listed on the Network. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About ONDC: Incorporated on 31st December 2021, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a Section 8 company, is an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India to create a facilitative model that revolutionises digital commerce, giving greater thrust to penetration of retail e- commerce in India. ONDC is not an application, platform, intermediary, or software but a set of specifications designed to foster open, unbundled, and interoperable open networks.

About OTTplay: OTTplay is India’s foremost OTT content discovery and streaming platform, dedicated to simplifying the viewing experience by aggregating content from 40+ OTTs and 350+ live channels. With an extensive library spanning various genres and languages, OTTplay offers personalized recommendations, ensuring users can easily discover and enjoy content that suits their preferences.