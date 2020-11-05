OTTs see viewership, subscriptions stabilize as growth numbers catch up

“It was evident that the huge growth witnessed by OTT platforms over the past few months was due to the lockdown. This phase also converted many fence-sitters into subscribers. Now, the streaming services are making sure that these subscribers are retained for the long term through a pool of immersive content," Nachiket Pantvaidya, CEO, ALTBalaji and group chief operating officer, Balaji Telefilms Ltd said. “As we see the country gradually unlock itself, resulting in operations coming back in full swing, people might get busy with their work and social life. But digital content has made its way into the lives of these viewers, and there won’t be much drop in terms of eyeballs," he added.