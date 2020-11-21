Work on to double India's oil refining capacity in next five years: PM Modi

Modi remarked that the seed of success lies in a sense of responsibility and a sense of responsibility should be turned to the purpose of life. He pointed out that the same people are successful in life, do something by which there is a sense of responsibility in their lives. Those who fail are the ones who live in the sense of burden. He added a sense of responsibility also gives rise to a sense of opportunity in a person's life. He said India is progressing ahead in many sectors and young graduates must march ahead with commitment. He also emphasized on protecting nature and the environment.