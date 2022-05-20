OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Our boxers have made us proud! PM Modi lauds Nikhat Zareen for 'fantastic' win
Listen to this article

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Nikhat Zareen on clinching gold at the 12th edition of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul.

PM Modi also lauded Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda for their bronze medals.

"Our boxers have made us proud! Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for a fantastic Gold medal win at the Women's World Boxing Championship. I also congratulate Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda for their Bronze medals in the same competition," PM Modi tweeted.

Indian boxer Nikhat registered a dominating 5-0 victory in the final.

The Nizamabad (Telangana)-born boxer became the only fifth Indian woman to secure a gold medal at the World Boxing Championships after record six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006) and Lekha KC (2006).

It was also India's first gold medal since boxing great Mary Kom won it in 2018.

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout