Home / News / India /  Our boxers have made us proud! PM Modi lauds Nikhat Zareen for 'fantastic' win

Our boxers have made us proud! PM Modi lauds Nikhat Zareen for 'fantastic' win

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen with other medalists after winning Women's World Championship match against Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the flyweight (52kg) final, in Istanbul 
1 min read . 08:02 AM ISTLivemint

PM Modi lauds Nikhat Zareen for 'fantastic' gold at World Boxing Championships

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Nikhat Zareen on clinching gold at the 12th edition of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul.

PM Modi also lauded Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda for their bronze medals.

"Our boxers have made us proud! Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for a fantastic Gold medal win at the Women's World Boxing Championship. I also congratulate Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda for their Bronze medals in the same competition," PM Modi tweeted.

Indian boxer Nikhat registered a dominating 5-0 victory in the final.

The Nizamabad (Telangana)-born boxer became the only fifth Indian woman to secure a gold medal at the World Boxing Championships after record six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006) and Lekha KC (2006).

It was also India's first gold medal since boxing great Mary Kom won it in 2018.

