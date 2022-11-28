Our craftspersons are India’s ambassadors of heritage: Vice President Dhankhar

New Delhi: Our craftsmen are India’s ambassador of heritage to the world, said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, while addressing the Shilp Guru and National Awards organised by Ministry of Textiles today.
New Delhi: Our craftsmen are India’s ambassador of heritage to the world, said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, while addressing the Shilp Guru and National Awards organised by Ministry of Textiles today.
Dhankar said that India is on the rise as never before. “We are the most favoured destination globally for investment and opportunity. And the craftspersons associated with handicrafts and handloom sector have played their role in this growth," he said.
Dhankar said that India is on the rise as never before. “We are the most favoured destination globally for investment and opportunity. And the craftspersons associated with handicrafts and handloom sector have played their role in this growth," he said.
Mentioning the pandemic period when India outshined the world by providing 3 billion vaccines and this was supported by digital mapping of the vaccination programme, he said that no country in the world can even think of such an initiative. He also mentioned that ration to over 80 crore beneficiaries is also being provided since the first lockdown.
Mentioning the pandemic period when India outshined the world by providing 3 billion vaccines and this was supported by digital mapping of the vaccination programme, he said that no country in the world can even think of such an initiative. He also mentioned that ration to over 80 crore beneficiaries is also being provided since the first lockdown.
Dhankhar added that presidency of G20 indicates that the world is listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his vision. He said that he is confident that by end of the decade India will become the third largest world economy.
Dhankhar added that presidency of G20 indicates that the world is listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his vision. He said that he is confident that by end of the decade India will become the third largest world economy.
The Shilp Guru and National Awards to master craftpersons were distributed for the year 2017, 2018 and 2019. Due to pandemic, the event couldn’t be organised physically.
The Shilp Guru and National Awards to master craftpersons were distributed for the year 2017, 2018 and 2019. Due to pandemic, the event couldn’t be organised physically.
The main objective of the awards is to give recognition for their excellence in craftsmanship and valuable contribution to Indian Handicrafts and textiles sector.
The main objective of the awards is to give recognition for their excellence in craftsmanship and valuable contribution to Indian Handicrafts and textiles sector.
The Shilp Guru Awards are given to legendary master craftspersons in recognition of excellent craftsmanship, product excellence and the role played by them as gurus in the continuance of crafts to other trainee artisans as a vital part of traditional heritage.
The Shilp Guru Awards are given to legendary master craftspersons in recognition of excellent craftsmanship, product excellence and the role played by them as gurus in the continuance of crafts to other trainee artisans as a vital part of traditional heritage.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.