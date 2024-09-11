‘Our dream is to have Indian-made chip in every device in the world,’ says PM Modi at SEMICON India 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Semicon India 2024 and emphasised India's integrated ecosystem for semiconductors and stable policies. 

Livemint
Updated11 Sep 2024, 01:36 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during the inauguration of SEMICON India 2024, in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Sept 11, 2024.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during the inauguration of SEMICON India 2024, in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Sept 11, 2024.(PTI via Narendra Modi on X)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Semicon India 2024 on September 11 and said that his dream is for every global device to have Indian-made chips, PTI report.

“This is the right time to be in India. India offers an integrated ecosystem for the semiconductor sector, provides stable policies, and ease of doing business,” PM Modi said, addressing SEMICON India 2024.

“Investment of over 1.5 lakh crore committed in semiconductor manufacturing, many projects in the pipeline. Our dream is to have an Indian-made chip in every device in the world,” he added.

‘Looking to Expand’

The PM added that India is targeting $500 billion size for the electronics sector by end of decade, up from the present $150 billion. He added that the country' supply chain resilience is "critical" and cited the global disruption amid the COVID-19 pandemic as an example.

SEMICON India 2024 will be held from September 11-13 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The theme is "Shaping the Semiconductor Future." The three-day conference will showcase India's semiconductor strategy and policy, which envisions making India a global hub for semiconductors, it added.

Earlier on September 10, PM Modi chaired the Semiconductor Executives' Roundtable at his residence.

Green Hydrogen Policy

Earlier today, PM Modi virtually addressed the 2nd International Conference on Green Hydrogen, ANI reported. Addressing the global scientific community; he asked them to suggest ways to shape policies for the green hydrogen sector.

"I urge the global scientific community to come together to explore various aspects. Scientists and innovators can suggest changes in public policy to help the green hydrogen sector. We want to make India a global hub for the production, utilization and export of Green Hydrogen," PM Modi said.

He also emphasised the need for energy transition and sustainability, adding that India was the first among the G20 Nations to fulfil its Paris commitments on green energy.

"These commitments were fulfilled nine years ahead of the 2030 target. India installed nonfinancial fossil fuel capacity increased by nearly 300 per cent in the last 10 years. Our solar energy capacity increased by over 3,000 per cent in the same period. But we are not resting on these acts. We remain focused on strengthening existing solutions," he said.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

