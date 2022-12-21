Our duty to be sensitive and responsible towards environment, says President Murmu

The symbiotic relationship of the forest dwellers including tribal communities, with the forests is now widely recognized and factored in development choices. It is the responsibility of Indian Forest Service Officers to make these communities aware of their rights and duties towards conservation and protection of bio-diversity
New Delhi: Nature is bountiful and it is the duty of all to be sensitive and responsible towards the environment, said President of India Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday.
Addressing the Probationers of Indian Forest Service, the president said that forests are the anchors for life on earth. “Their role varies from providing wildlife habitats and being livelihood source, to promoting economic activities and serving as large carbon sinks."
She added that forests are home to many endangered species of the world. “Minor forest produce supports livelihood of well over 27 crore people in our country. Forests have high medicinal value too."
President Murmu said that India was giving special attention to the rights of forest dwelling communities. “The symbiotic relationship of the forest dwellers including tribal communities, with the forests is now widely recognized and factored in our development choices. It is the responsibility of Indian Forest Service Officers to make these communities aware of their rights and duties towards conservation and protection of bio-diversity."
“We have a big challenge of not just conserving the forests but dealing with climate change. Today we have new technologies and concepts of urban forestry, forest risk mitigation, data driven forest management and climate-smart forest economies."
The president added that Indian Forest Service Officers should innovate and come out with new methods for sustainable management of India’s forest resources. “They must also play an effective role in protecting our forests from illegal activities which have negative economic and environmental impact."
She said that forests are essential for the social, cultural and economic development of the country. “We must keep our forests alive and healthy. Development is a must and so is sustainability. We have to gift our future generations, regenerated natural resources and a beautiful country with sustainable ecosystems."
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.