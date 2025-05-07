‘Our enemy is not average Pakistani…’: Ranveer Allahbadia applauds Indian armed forces after Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor: YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia – who was once at the centre of the massive India's Got Latent row – applauded Indian military for Operation Sindoor. Beer Biceps' latest post comes several hours after India launched the joint military action on terror hotbeds, striking nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Dubbed as Indian military’s most biggest and extensive strike till date, Operation Sindoor – carried out on May 7 – is the first time since the 1971 war that the Army, Navy, and Air Force have teamed up for a joint mission. The Defence forces carried out coordinated strikes deep inside Pakistan, aiming to eliminate terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

‘ISI and Pakistan military involved in ALL’ Ranveer Allahbadia claimed that he had created over 50 podcasts with military veterans and geopolitical analysts – all of who highlighted that ISI and the Pakistani military were involved in "ALL" the terrorist attacks that took place in Jammu and Kashmir over the years.

Taking to his Instagram, Ranveer Allahbadia wrote: "Jai Hind. Justice has been served, thanks to our armed forces. Created 50+ podcasts with military veterans & geopolitical analysts. All the guests pointed towards one truth. The ISI & the Pakistani military are involved in ALL the terror attacks that took place in J&K over the years. Our enemy is not the average Pakistani. It is Pakistani terrorists & more importantly, Pakistani military leaders and the ISI."

‘Not just about Pahalgam’ Ranveer Allahbadia continued in his post: "We're looking at the possibility of war at this stage. Nobody on either side of the border wanted the conflict to reach this point. But it's not just about Pahalgam now. It's about years of 'trying to bleed India through a 1000 cuts' (Said by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, former PM & President of Pakistan). The greatest enemy of Ind-Pak peace is the ISI & Pak Military. But both these enemies of peace will now be taught a brutal lesson. Prayers up for our troops."

Operation Sindoor came weeks after the terrorist attack on the tourist resort of Baisaran near Jammu and Kashmir's ‘mini Switzerland’ Pahalgam, in which 26 civilians were killed on April 22.

The Pahalgam horror was the deadliest attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir after the Pulwama terror attacks in 2019.

Operation Sindoor The Indian Air Force, on Wednesday, targeted the terrorists' sites without crossing the Pakistani airspace. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said the Operation Sindoor was launched to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, that left 26 persons dead.