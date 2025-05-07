‘Our enemy is not average Pakistani…’: Ranveer Allahbadia applauds Indian armed forces after Operation Sindoor

‘Not just about Pahalgam’

Ranveer Allahbadia continued in his post: "We're looking at the possibility of war at this stage. Nobody on either side of the border wanted the conflict to reach this point. But it's not just about Pahalgam now. It's about years of 'trying to bleed India through a 1000 cuts' (Said by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, former PM & President of Pakistan). The greatest enemy of Ind-Pak peace is the ISI & Pak Military. But both these enemies of peace will now be taught a brutal lesson. Prayers up for our troops."