‘Our focus is to make tribal communities leaders, not beneficiaries,’ says Union Minister Jual Oram | Mint Interview

Once seen largely as beneficiaries of welfare schemes, India’s tribal communities are now emerging as entrepreneurs, innovators, and market leaders, says Jual Oram, the Union Minister of Tribal Affairs in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet since 2024

Steering this transformation, Oram, in an email interview with LiveMint, discusses the government’s new approach—one that combines compassion with commerce, and inclusion with innovation—to achieve sustainable growth and dignity in tribal areas across the country. Edited excerpts:

Q: How is the government enabling tribal entrepreneurship to shift from welfare-based support to market-driven growth?

A: We are steadily moving tribal entrepreneurship from a welfare-driven model to one that is enterprise-led and market-driven. Our focus is to empower tribal communities not merely as beneficiaries, but as leaders shaping India’s economic future.

Through strategic partnerships with industries, investors, and mentors, tribal entrepreneurs are gaining access to modern markets, finance, and technology. Initiatives such as the Tribal Business Conclave 2025 are fostering direct engagement between tribal producers and corporates, unlocking opportunities for CSR, procurement, and investment across the country.

Over 12 lakh tribal entrepreneurs have already been empowered through 4,030 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras, while over ₹3,000 crore worth of tribal products have been marketed under Tribes India. We are showcasing these success stories from across India to inspire innovation and scale. The aim is clear: to make tribal enterprise a vital force in achieving a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Q: The government had allocated ₹79,000 crore to provide houses, roads, health facilities, and water to tribal areas across the country. How is this government focusing on tribal areas compared to earlier governments?

A: The allocation of ₹79,000 crore reflects more than just financial commitment; it represents a heartfelt promise to bring development and dignity to every tribal household.

‘Visible transformation on the ground’ Unlike in the past, where progress often slowed at the level of paperwork, our focus is on visible transformation on the ground. Under PM-JANMAN, a historic initiative with an outlay of ₹24,104 crore for 75 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), over 4.34 lakh pucca houses have been sanctioned, where 1.04 lakh+ houses are completed, 7,200 villages have achieved full Har Ghar Jal saturation, and 687 Mobile Medical Units are delivering healthcare to more than 38 lakh beneficiaries.

Similarly, under Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA), over 11.45 lakh houses have been sanctioned, and 62,515 villages have been sanctioned with safe drinking water. This government’s approach is about compassion in action, ensuring that every tribal family enjoys access to basic amenities and the same quality of life as any citizen in India.

Q: The policy and institutional support being extended to help tribal entrepreneurs access finance, technology, and markets, how is it helping them in practical terms?

A: We understand that tribal entrepreneurs face unique challenges in accessing credit, technology, and market opportunities. That’s why our policies are designed to create real pathways, not paperwork.

Through TRIFED, the Tech for Tribals initiative, and collaborations with banks and industry bodies, we are enhancing access to credit, providing business training, and developing digital and marketing capacities. Over thousands of tribal entrepreneurs have already been trained in financial literacy, business planning, and packaging.

‘Direct connect with entrepreneurs’ Platforms like the Tribal Business Conclave directly connect entrepreneurs with investors and technology partners, enabling them to present their products and ideas on a national stage. This ecosystem is helping tribal businesses grow sustainably, creating employment and pride within their own communities.

Q: How are initiatives like “Roots to Rise” pitching sessions and Buyer–Seller Meets helping bridge tribal producers with mainstream markets?

A: These initiatives are transformative for our tribal producers. For the first time, tribal startups and enterprises are pitching their ideas directly to investors, government officials, and corporate leaders, as equal partners, not participants on the sidelines.

These sessions foster mentorship, access to funding, and long-term business linkages. Buyer–Seller Meets, in particular, enable producers of handicrafts, forest produce, and organic goods to connect with bulk buyers who value authenticity and sustainability.

Through these platforms, we are building bridges between traditional knowledge and modern markets, creating fair prices, steady incomes, and recognition for the creativity and craftsmanship of India’s tribal communities. It’s about transforming local potential into national opportunity.

Q: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged you to include the Kalanadi community from the hill district in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list. Have you responded to her?

A: The Ministry of Tribal Affairs takes all such requests very seriously and follows a transparent, consultative process in coordination with state governments and other relevant agencies.

Each proposal undergoes rigorous examination against established criteria and recommendations at multiple levels before any final decision is made. Our priority is always fairness, inclusiveness, and adherence to constitutional and procedural norms.

Q: Bihar voted earlier this month. What is your assessment of the NDA in the state?

A: As Union Tribal Affairs Minister, my focus is on policy, development, and welfare for tribal communities. I deeply respect the democratic process and the people’s right to make their own informed choices.

The NDA has presented its vision and programs before the voters of Bihar. Ultimately, it is the people’s voice that will shape the future of the state. My personal priority remains ensuring that every tribal household in Bihar, and across India, benefits from our welfare and empowerment initiatives.

Q: Recently, you said you will not contest polls anymore. Why?

A: My commitment to the welfare of tribal communities remains unchanged. I will continue to serve my people in every possible capacity, whether within or outside of electoral politics.