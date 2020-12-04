Our govt is fully committed to reforms: PM Modi at IIT summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday asserted his government’s commitment to reforms, and counted the ones taken in sectors ranging from taxation to banking, agriculture to atomic energy. He said India presents enough opportunities, which are waiting to be utilized.

“Ours is a government fully committed to the principle of reform, perform transform. There is no sector left out from our reforms, agriculture, atomic energy, defense, education, healthcare, finance, banking, taxes and the list goes on," Modi said while giving a key note address at a IIT global summit organized by PanIIT USA.

“We have brought path breaking reforms in the labor sector…our corporate tax rate is one of the lowest in the world. A few weeks ago, the Indian cabinet cleared a path breaking production link incentive scheme in 10 key sectors …to enhance export, as well as manufacturing. The sectors include electronics, pharma, auto, telecom, solar energy, and others. Each of these sectors is related to technology. These are opportunities, waiting to be utilized," he said.

The PM’s said a large number of IIT alumni are in global leadership positions, and their cumulative contribution would be as big as the GDP of a country of reasonable size. He urged them to further contribute to solutions in the new world order.

“Your strong networks are spread across industry, academia, arts, and governments. You are there in practically every sphere of human activity and excellence. I urge you to debate, discuss and contribute to solutions in the emerging new world order. The responsibility is heavy, but I know that your shoulders are capable," he said.

The PM said the post covid-19 period will be about relearning, rethinking and re-inventing in almost every field and these along with a “series of economic reforms would re-energize our planet".

Modi also claimed that even during the current pandemic time, India has got record investment and much of these investments has come in the technology sector. “Clearly, the world sees India as a trustworthy and promising".

He said, the collective force of the pan IIT movement can add momentum to India’s dream of becoming a self-reliant country and asked IIT alumni network to “set an even higher benchmark on giving back to India" by 2022 when India marks 75 years of Independence.

“I know that many of you mentor your juniors in choosing the right career paths, whether in academia or industry. Today, many of them want to start up their own ventures. They are bright and confident youngsters, trying to make a mark, through their hard work and innovation. And now, I invite you to mentor them in this effort too," the PM said, adding that how startups are even coming up in space research segment due to efforts made by the country.

