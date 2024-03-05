'Our govt tries to rapidly complete projects': PM Modi unveils development initiatives worth ₹19,600 cr in Odisha
PM Modi inaugurated projects worth ₹19,600 crore in Odisha's Chandikhole. They include oil and gas, railways, road transport, and trade-related initiatives like CONCOR container depot. He also paid tribute to Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, March 5 inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth ₹19,600 crore at Chandikhole in Odisha's Jajpur district, and said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre was trying to complete projects ‘rapidly’.