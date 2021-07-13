BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Tuesday urged the people visiting Ladakh not to throw garbage while enjoying their time in the Himalayas. He shared some photographs in which water bottles and waste can be seen all over.

"Tourists visiting Ladakh are welcome. I request you all, enjoy your time to the fullest but please don't spread garbage here and there. This is our home, not your dustbin," the BJP MP said while sharing four pictures on Twitter.

The BJP leader urged the tourists to respect the rich culture, beautiful nature and bright future of Ladakh. "Always keep this in your heart and mind," he said.

लद्दाख आने वाले पर्यटकों का स्वागत।



आप सभी से मेरा अनुरोध है, अपने समय का पूरा आनंद लें लेकिन कृपया यहां-वहां कचरा न फैलाएं। यह हमारा घर है आपका कूड़ेदान नहीं।



लद्दाख की समृद्ध संस्कृति, सुंदर प्रकृति और उज्ज्वल भविष्य का सम्मान करें। इसे हमेशा अपने दिल और दिमाग में रखें।@ANI pic.twitter.com/OjRiYoaV89 — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@jtnladakh) July 13, 2021

This is the second time he has raised this issues within weeks. On 11 July, the parliamentarian had made a similar appeal to people visiting Ladakh.

In a tweet, Namgyal had said: "I want to give the message to tourists that they are most welcome to Ladakh. Come, visit and enjoy in Ladakh but do not hamper nature. Respect nature and help in preserving the nature and beauty of the Himalayas."

Following the easing of restrictions imposed due to Covid, tourists have started flocking to Ladakh. However, rising footfall has also contributed to rise in pollutants left by visitors.

Covid situation in Ladakh

Today, Ladakh recorded nine new cases of Covid, taking the overall tally to 20,204. The active cases in the region have now come down to 104.

Ladakh has registered 206 Covid-related deaths till now with the worst-hit Leh (148 fatalities) followed by 58 in Kargil. Of the nine new cases, five were from Leh and four from Kargil.

Tourists laud developmental work in Ladakh

News agency ANI recently reported that tourists visiting Ladakh appreciated the development that had been undertaken including the building of good roads.

Speaking to ANI, Nilesh Pawar said that the development in Ladakh was good. "The roads have become nicer, but earlier, the situation was pretty bad. Now, the facilities have become better," he said.

Another tourist Aishwarya said that she was apprehensive about the development and roads, but after visiting Ladakh, she saw the development by the government. "It looks so good. The government has made roads to such an extent which looks good. My advice to tourists is to follow Covid-19 protocols," she said.

