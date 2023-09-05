‘Our idea is to be constructive; Spain deserves to be G20 member’5 min read 05 Sep 2023, 12:15 AM IST
NEW DELHI : Spain’s ambassador to India, Jose Maria Ridao Dominguez, expressed his country’s desire to become a permanent member of G20. Spain, the world’s 15th largest economy, is currently a permanent invitee to the grouping. In an interview, Dominguez also called on India to take a more assertive stance on global issues like the Ukraine war and commented on China’s new standard map that makes extensive territorial claims. He also said Spain is willing to deepen defence ties with India, including through the transfer of defence technology. He added that Spain is ready to work with India on aircraft carrier technology. Edited excerpts: