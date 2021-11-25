‘Our India strategy involves focused clusters and new revenue streams’

Covid-19 brought home the point that we have to be always prepared for the worst especially in healthcare. Healthcare witnessed a rapid change and Aster has been at the forefront of leading that remaining at the epicentre of serving patients in the 7 countries where we operate. One of the most important measures was to make sure that the staff are protected so that they can serve the patients. Till date we have served 28,000 Covid-19 positive patients and screened over 1.6 million people across 7 countries in the Middle East and India. In a matter of few days, Aster set up field hospitals in major Covid-19 hot-spots during the second wave like New Delhi, Kerala, and Bangalore, in addition to the efforts to serve more and more patients through the 14 hospitals across all 5 States that we are present in. In GCC, we re-purposed some of the hotels to make them Covid specific units and ensured that some of the specialty hospitals of ours are retained Covid free. This allowed us to further our need of patient care for both Covid as well as non-Covid patients. Through digitization, we adopted strategies such as our telemedicine facility through which we were able to care for large number of patients through this platform in India and GCC. The Aster COVID Self-assessment tool was built within 48 hours to assess the risk profile and monitor patients during quarantine. Other health-related services such as remote medical care, home care services, and E-ICU were also adopted. Aster labs, a NABL accredited lab in India received ICMR approval for RT-PCR testing for covid-19 which also witnessed significant increase in volumes. We implemented conservative financial management to enhance our cost efficiencies while staying true to our service levels.

