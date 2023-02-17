‘Our output is back to normal…’: BBC as IT officials leave Delhi, Mumbai offices
BBC raid row: The IT authorities have made an inventory of the available stock, recorded the statement of some staffers, and have impounded some documents.
BBC raid row: After three days long questioning, the Income Tax authorities left the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai on Thursday night. The survey operation had begun at the British Broadcasting Corporation offices around 11:30 am on Tuesday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×