BBC raid row: After three days long questioning, the Income Tax authorities left the BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai on Thursday night. The survey operation had begun at the British Broadcasting Corporation offices around 11:30 am on Tuesday.

However, the UK headquartered public broadcaster assured that it will continue to cooperate with the IT authorities. “The priority for it now was to support its staff, many of whom have had to stay overnight in the offices during the course of the I-T inquiries, and that it will continue to report without fear or favor."

In an official statement, a BBC spokesperson informed, “The Income Tax Authorities have left our offices in Delhi and Mumbai. We will continue to cooperate with the authorities and hope matters are resolved as soon as possible."

We are supporting staff – some of whom have faced lengthy questioning or been required to stay overnight – and their welfare is our priority. Our output is back to normal, we remain committed to our audience in India and beyond," the publication asserted.

According to reports, the tax authorities have made an inventory of the available stock, recorded the statement of some staffers and have impounded some documents. A Reuters update quoting a department spokesperson said that data cloning was only done for devices considered important. No digital device was confiscated.

In Delhi, officials had indicated the I-T surveys were being carried out to investigate issues related to international taxation and transfer pricing of BBC subsidiary companies, and alleged that the BBC had been served with notices in the past but was "defiant and non-compliant" and had significantly diverted its profits.

The move came weeks after the broadcaster aired a controversial two-part documentary in the UK, ‘India: The Modi Question’, referencing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots. The Indian government had condemned the series as a “propaganda piece", designed to push a particular “discredited narrative".

The British government was forced to address the issue in the House of Commons after Indian diaspora protests against the documentary at the end of last month to stress that the BBC as a media outlet was “independent in its output" and reiterated its commitment to enhancing ties with India.

The IT department is yet to issue a formal statement on the action.

