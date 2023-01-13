India will reject hatred, despite divisive forces are attempting to turn our diversity against us, wrote Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a letter which will be distributed among people as part of the party's follow-up campaign to the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Gandhi wrote the letter after completing 3500 km long Bharat Jodo Yatra and called it 'most enriching journey of my life'.
"There is a palpable economic crisis brewing - joblessness among the youth, unbearable price rise, severe farm distress, and a complete corporate capture of the country's wealth. People are worried about losing their jobs, their incomes are falling further, and their dreams of a better future are shattering. There is a deep sense of hopelessness across the country," Gandhi wrote in his letter.
"Today, even our plurality is under threat. Divisive forces are attempting to turn our diversity against us - different religions, communities, regions are being pitted against each other. These forces, which are only a handful in number, know that only when people feel insecure and scared can they sow the seeds of hatred for the 'other'," he said, adding, "But after this Yatra, I am convinced that this vicious agenda has its limits, and it cannot go on any longer."
Stating that he will fight to eradicate these evils every single day, Gandhi said that he is determined to create economic prosperity for everyone, including right price for farmers' produce, jobs for our youth, fair distribution of the country's wealth, an enabling environment for MSMEs and entrepreneurs, cheaper diesel, a stronger rupee, and a gas cylinder for ₹500.
The people of our country realise that we cannot reach our full potential unless we embrace our diversity and work shoulder to shoulder, he says.
"I strongly believe that India will reject hatred. We will rise above caste, religion, language, gender, and all other differences that cause rifts in a society. Our greatness lies in our Unity in Diversity," says the letter.
Gandhi's message of 'Daro Mat (fear not)' is also part of the letter in which he also says that this Yatra has renewed my vigour to fight for everyone and it has been "my Tapasya".
"I understand that my personal and political journey is one - to give voice to the voiceless, to be the weapon of the weak, to take India from darkness to light, from hate to love, from suffering to prosperity. I will carry forward the vision and values of those who gave us our extraordinary Constitution," Gandhi says.
Meanwhile, apart from Gandhi's letter distribution, party workers will also distribute a charge sheet against the Narendra Modi government as part of 'Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan' that will be run from January 26 to March 26 at block, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh told a press conference at the AICC headquarters.
"As part of this campaign, 2.5 lakh gram panchayats, six lakh villages and about 10 lakh election booths will be covered," he said.
There will be a 'Mahila Yatra' in every state capital, padyatras at block levels and conventions at the district levels in which state and national level leaders will participate, Ramesh said.
Ramesh said the yatra will enter Jammu on the evening of January 20. Then there will be a rest day, after which the walk will resume on January 22.
