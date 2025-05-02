‘Our strength not only in weapons but…': PM in Amaravati as Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan support govt on Pahalgam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation for projects worth ₹58,000 crore in Amaravati. PM Modi also relaunched the construction of the greenfield capital city of Amravati – Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's ‘dream project’.

The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation for 94 projects, which included capital city institutions, national highways, railway upgrades and defence-related installations, according to a PTI report.

CM Chandrababu Naidu and his deputy Pawan Kalyan among others were present. Pledging support to the PM Modi-led central government for taking strong action to combat terrorism, CM Naidu said, "Despite being deeply saddened by the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, PM Modi still attended today’s event, which reflects his unwavering commitment. We fully support him in taking strong decisions to combat terrorism."

A terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district killed 26 civilians on April 22.

PM Modi's Top Quotes On India's strength “Today, India's strength is not only in our weapons but also in our unity. This spirit of unity is strengthened through our 'Ekta Malls.' Ekta Malls are being built in many cities across the country. I am happy that now an Ekta Mall will also be built in Visakhapatnam…" PM Modi said.

The PM Ekta Mall or Unity mall at Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam has been envisioned with the objective of fostering national integration, supporting the Make in India initiative, promoting 'One District One Product' initiative, generating employment opportunities, empowering rural artisans, and enhancing the market presence of indigenous products, a PTI report said.

On Amaravati “I see Amaravati not just as a city but a fulfilled dream,” PM Modi said.

“Amaravati is such a place where legacy and development go together," he added.

“Amaravati not just a city, but energy; would transform Andhra Pradesh into Modern Pradesh”

As part of resuming the construction of Amaravati, the PM laid foundation for 74 projects worth ₹49,000 crore, which encompassed the construction of the Assembly, Secretariat and High Court buildings and judicial residential quarters, along with housing buildings for 5,200 families, the report said.

The land pooling scheme infrastructure projects will cover 1,281 km of roads equipped with central medians, cycle tracks, and integrated utilities across the greenfield capital city of Amaravati.

"We all know Indralok's capital name was Amaravati and now Amaravati is the capital of Andhra Pradesh. This is not just a coincidence. This is a good sign for the construction of Swarna Andhra," PM Modi further said, referring to the TDP-led NDA government's ambitious target to transform the state into a $2.4 trillion economy by 2047.

On Andhra Pradesh and ‘Viksit Bharat’ “Today, projects worth ₹60,000 crore have been launched. These projects are not just concrete structures but they are a strong foundation of the ambitions of Andhra Pradesh and Viksit Bharat,” he said.

“We have to work unitedly to make Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh the growth engine of Viksit Bharat”.

'Swarna Andhra' will strengthen the path of Viksit Bharat and Amaravati will give energy to its vision, he added.

"I would like to reassure the people of Andhra Pradesh, and my associates who are sitting here that you will always find me with you for the development of Andhra Pradesh," PM Modi said.

Referring to the iconic former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR, PM Modi said the later leader had dreamt of a developed Andhra Pradesh.

"We have to fulfil NTR's dream. Chandrababu, brother Pawan Kalyan, we have to do it and we only have to do it," he said.

PM Modi laid foundation for infrastructure and flood mitigation projects featuring a 320 km long world-class transport network with underground utilities and advanced flood management systems in the greenfield capital city, PTI reported.