‘Oxford vaccine may protect against future COVID outbreaks’, says report
Scientists have developed a vaccine with a new approach called ‘proactive vaccinology,' which has shown protection in mice against a broad range of coronaviruses with potential for future disease outbreaks, according to a new study published in the journal, ‘Nature Nanotechnology’ on Monday.