Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said that our vaccines have protected us better than the vaccines in the West that were largely mRNA vaccines. She wished that the same fact could be analysed and we should put forth the success of Indian vaccines in front of the world.

The world is witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, primarily due to the Omicron variant. Omicron neither overwhelmed our hospitals nor did we have much mortality, the Biocon chief said.

I wish we could analyse our very comprehensive vaccination n testing data to tell the world that our vaccines have protected us better than the vaccines in the West that were largely mRNA vaccines. Omicron neither overwhelmed our hospitals nor did we have much mortality. — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) May 8, 2022

India witnessed a slight decrease in COVID-19 cases with the country reporting 3,451 fresh infections in a day, pushing the active cases of the disease to 20,635, according to Union Health Ministry data.

On Saturday, the country logged 3,805 new COVID-19 cases.

The active cases now constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said, adding that the country's COVID-19 recovery rate is at 98.74 per cent.

