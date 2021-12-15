Amid renewed fears over a new coronavirus variant 'Omicron', India's COVID Task Force Chief VK Paul said that there is a potential scenario that vaccines might become ineffective in emerging situations. Paul emphasized modifying the Covid-19 vaccines as per the requirements.

"We have experienced Delta shock and now the Omicron shock... there is a potential scenario that our vaccines may become ineffective in emerging situations in the wake of the last three weeks of living with Omicron, we have seen how such doubts have come up, some of them may be genuine, we still don't have the final picture," he said.

Addressing a session on ‘From Epidemic to Endemic: The New Paradigm’ at the Partnership Summit 2021, organized by CII, Paul suggested the need for having vaccine platforms that adapt quickly to the changing nature of the variants.

Noting that there is a need to examine how India's classical drug industry can have a roadmap and risk-taking attitude, he said, "We are still crying for an effective drug to fight viral diseases, including COVID".

The coronavirus pandemic has taught that viruses cannot be taken lightly, and the unpredictability in emerging scenarios of health have to be respected and addressed, Paul noted.

"Pandemic is not over, we will continue to deal with uncertainty, even though we hope that we are possibly moving in the direction of endemicity, hopefully of a mild disease, that we can tackle," Paul said but cautioned that the situation cannot be taken for granted.

While noting that the contribution of the industry to science is low in the country, Paul said, "Our national investment in science is all public money... even during developing the vaccines, a lot of testing was done at the national laboratory".

Further, he said that 97% of the vaccines delivered to Indian people was with public money and very little with private money. The foremost priority right now is to make sure that there is universal coverage of the vaccine and no one is left behind, Paul said, adding that globally, there are 3.6 billion people who are not vaccinated.

"We need 7.2 billion doses together, and with the current rate of production, it is well within our grasp... it is possible for us to deliver the vaccine," Paul said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!