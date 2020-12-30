Out of 227 UK returnees, 25 still untraced in Uttarakhand amid new variant fears

Out of 227 returnees from Britain, the Dehradun administration has tracked 202 people so far, while 25 people are still untraced.

"Police, Local Intelligence Unit and other units are helping the local authorities to track these 25 people," news agency ANI quoted Dehradun SP (City) Shweta Choubey as saying.

Out of the returnees from the United Kingdom, who have been tracked, six have been tested positive and are under treatment at a government isolation facility in the city. Their samples have been sent to Pune (Maharashtra) for further genetic analysis.

Meanwhile, 20 cases of the new Covid-19 strain have so far been reported across India.

Earlier, the UK health official announced that the country has identified a new variant of coronavirus that spreads faster than the other strains.

Over 40 countries including India have banned travel to and from the UK, a move several researchers said was necessary amid the rapid spread of the new strain, which was first detected on 21 September.

The civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday extended the suspension of all international flight operations in the country till 31 January, 2021.

"Govt of India extends suspension of scheduled commercial international flights till 31 Jan, 2021," said the civil aviation regulator. However, the restrictions will not be applicable on international air cargo operations and flights specially approved by DGCA.

"International scheduled flights may be allowed on select routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," the DGCA had said.

