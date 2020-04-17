ICMR hopes to increase the rate of testing in the coming days
Out of 31,083 samples tested for Covid-19 on Friday, 1,443 found positive: ICMR

1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2020, 11:49 PM IST IANS

  • 'At least 14,098 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India,' the ICMR said
  • The number of samples are higher as many suspected patients are tested more than once

New Delhi: A total of 3,35,123 samples, taken from 3,18,449 individuals, were tested for coronavirus till Friday evening, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

"At least 14,098 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India," the ICMR said in a statement.

Meanwhile, on April 17, till 9 p.m., 31,083 samples have been tested, it added out of which 1,443 were found positive for SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19.

India has ramped up testing off late and in the coming few days till April 20, when certain restrictions may be eased off conditionally in parts of India, ICMR hopes to increase the rate of testing.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

