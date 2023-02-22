A Mumbai influencer did a social experiment at Mumbai’s Taj Hotels. After eating at the prestigious restaurant, he paid the bill with coins. Siddhesh Lokare posted a video of his experience on Instagram, and the video has since gone viral.

He was “just feeling hungry" but was also “out of money" when the idea of this social experiment struck his mind. In the video, Lokare says that he thought of eating at the Taj “out of the blue". It was the first time he was visiting the luxury restaurant. So, he dressed himself up in a fine suit and headed for the restaurant.

As he was checking the menu card, he saw that the price of “Ragda Puri" was ₹800. For those who are now aware of the dish, it is a white pea-based snack popular in Maharashtra. On the streets of Mumbai, it is typically available for around ₹50 or less.

Lokare ordered an “average pizza" and a mocktail. While the price of the same is not disclosed in the video, he took out his little sacks of coins to pay for the bill. As curious onlookers started wondering at his unique way of paying the bill, the entire incident is recorded on camera.

He called it “National Union Chillar Party" and gave the set of coins to the attendant, who responded with a smile and said he would have to count it. Thereafter, he took away the coins. Lokare says in the video that he can hear the sound of coins in the background.

“The moral of the experiment is we are so busy wearing layers based on the decorum we are surrounded with that we forget to embrace the rawness of being local heart," says the voice over as Lokare is seen devouring the pizza. “Own yourself for who you are, and not how the situation or people expect you to be."

While the video has gotten enthusiastic responses for Instagram users, not everyone is impressed. “How inconvenient it must be for the staff to leave everything else and count coins, I hope you apologized for it," wrote one user. “...cheers to the staff for keeping their calm," wrote another.

“Owning yourself doesn’t mean spreading inconvenience to others," comes from one user while another user pointed out that, as per Indian laws, it is not allowed to pay through coins, when the payment exceeds ₹1,000.

