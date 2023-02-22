‘Out of money’ Mumbai influencer does social experiment at Taj Hotels
While the influencer tries to teach a ‘moral lesson’ in the video, not everyone is impressed.
A Mumbai influencer did a social experiment at Mumbai’s Taj Hotels. After eating at the prestigious restaurant, he paid the bill with coins. Siddhesh Lokare posted a video of his experience on Instagram, and the video has since gone viral.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×