Out of Tihar jail, Rajpal Yadav urges modernisation of prisons, calls for rehabilitation of long-served inmates

Actor Rajpal Yadav, who walked out of Tihar jail in Delhi on bail after spending there a few days in connection with the cheque bounce case, has urged mordenisation of the prisons and rehabilitation of those who have already served 10 or more years in prison.

Rajpal Yadav said, “We often don’t know who is truly a criminal and who is respectable. But I have noticed one thing: wherever people are being punished, our prisons should also be upgraded for modern times. For example, there are prisoners who no longer go to court because they have already been sentenced. Their behavior and conduct have been observed for ten years.”

“At least 10 per cent relief or concession should be considered for such inmates, especially those who have already served 10–15 years... It is possible that if even the bottom 10 per cent of such people are released or rehabilitated, they could positively contribute back to our country,” he said.