Luxury hotels target Indian outbound travellers
Indian travellers have broken into the top five global markets in terms of average daily rates paid for hotels in destinations like Paris, London, and New York.
New Delhi: India’s outbound travel market is set to grow in the coming years, with an increasing focus on high-spending segments, making it a high-priority market for global hoteliers. This will be further supported by a slow recovery in Chinese outbound travel, which is still recovering from the impact of the covid-19 pandemic, industry experts said.