RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka who is known for sharing witty and soulful anecdotes on his social media handle took to Twitter on Saturday and gave thoughtful advice to Tata Group . According to the business magnate, Air India's mascot, popularly known as Maharajah needs some makeover. Goenka wrote that though Maharajah is recognized and loved in the country, its image is 'outdated' and only talks about his past glory.

Goenka posted a cartoon of Maharajah with Tata Son's chairman emeritus Ratan N Tata and wrote, "The Maharaja I met, his palace was rundown, was fairly broke, and only talked about his past glory.

I realized similar was the plight of the most lovable Maharaja in our country, the Air India’s mascot. Recognized, loved but with a dated image. Hope Tatas somehow bring him back!".

The Maharaja I met, his palace was rundown, was fairly broke, and only talked about his past glory.

I realized similar was the plight of the most lovable Maharaja in our country, the Air India’s mascot. Recognized, loved but with a dated image. Hope Tatas somehow bring him back ! pic.twitter.com/PGnb67rDkR — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 19, 2021

Reacting to the post of Goenka, many Twitter users agreed to his advice. One user wrote, "Completely agree with your views . Dated indeed and no way reflects modern India . Hope his makeover does justice to the airline and the country".

Completely agree with your views . Dated indeed and no way reflects modern India . Hope his makeover does justice to the airline and the country . — Shailja Agarwal (@MOTS__UK) November 19, 2021

Another user wrote, "The Mascot needs a makeover. He should become more in tune with the times. India is no longer a land of Maharajas and Snake Charmers. The same character needs a new definition".

The Mascot needs a makeover. He should become more in tune with the times. India is no longer a land of Maharajas and Snake Charmers. The same character needs a new definition. @RNTata2000 — AstroNoTicks (@Cartoonist_JB) November 19, 2021

He will revive the past glory I am confident (though my stint with Tata group was a short one as I was moving down under) I believe @RNTata2000 will make the Maharaja smile again.

He will revive the past glory I am confident (though my stint with Tata group was a short one as I was moving down under) I believe @RNTata2000 will make the Maharaja smile again — Srikumar Baggri 🇮🇳 (@SrikumarBaggri) November 19, 2021

The mascot needs a makeovt. Yesterday's Bobby kooka was inspired by Sayed Wajid Ali. Today's Bobby kooka would be inspired by shashi tharoor — Swati Swagatika (@SwatiSwagatik20) November 19, 2021

Air India's mascot (Maharajah) was created by Bobby Kooka in 1946. Kooka was the Commercial Director of the airline and is responsible for the Maharajah's personality, and building the brand of Air India around the Maharajah.

'We call him a Maharajah for want of a better description. But his blood isn't blue. He may look like royalty, but he isn't royal.' Kooka had said about the mascot.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.