RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka who is known for sharing witty and soulful anecdotes on his social media handle took to Twitter on Saturday and gave thoughtful advice to Tata Group. According to the business magnate, Air India's mascot, popularly known as Maharajah needs some makeover. Goenka wrote that though Maharajah is recognized and loved in the country, its image is 'outdated' and only talks about his past glory.

