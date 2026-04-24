Outgoing Bengal BJP MLA Ashok Lahiri named NITI Aayog vice-chairman, Gobardhan Das appointed member

Ashok Lahiri, economist and an outgoing West Bengal MLA of the BJP, has been made a vice-chairman of the NITI Aayog just before the second phase of the Bengal Elections. This means that Lahiri will be the de facto chief of the think tank, which is chaired by the Prime Minister himself.

He has earlier served as the Government of India's 12 Chief Economic Adviser.

Lahiri is a member of the West Bengal Assembly from Balurghat, but is not contesting polls this time around. He is an alumnus of the prestigious Presidency College in Kolkata, where he studied in the Economics department. Lahiri has taught at notable institutions like the Delhi School of Economics, He has also held senior positions in institutions like the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, Bandhan Bank, as well as the Asian Development Bank.

Lahiri was associated with the World Bank as a consultant. He has also served at the International Monetary Fund as a senior economist.

Besides Lahiri, scientist Gobardhan Das, also from Bengal, has been appointed to NITI Aayog as a member.

Das is the director of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhopal. Prior to assuming this position, he was working as a professor and chair of the Special Centre for Molecular Medicine at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

Who is the current Vice Chairperson of NITI Aayog? The outgoing vice chairperson of the think tank is Suman Bery. The VC of the NITI Aayog enjoys equal rank and status as a minister in the Union Cabinet. Bery became the Vice Chairperson of NITI Aayog on 1 May 2022.

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Appointments come amid Bengal polls Both of these new appointments come in the middle of the West Bengal Assembly elections. The first phase was held on 23 April, and witnessed a historic participation, with the EC revealing that this is the highest in the country's history since independence.

With the 2nd phase of Bengal polls scheduled for 26 April, it remains to be seen that this priority given to Bengal when it comes to fill such crucial positions in the central government manages to endear people more to the ruling party at the Centre.