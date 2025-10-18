Outgoing Bihar assembly met for 146 sittings: Who asked most questions, how many Bills were passed?

With the Bihar Assembly elections right around the corner, it is time to look back on how the House performed in the past five years.

As per a report by the Association of Democratic Reforms, the Bihar Assembly sat for an average of 29 days per year between November 2020 and July 2025. There were 146 sittings across a span of 265 days in these five years.

During this period, a total of 146 sittings were held, with the longest sessions being the 2nd and the 5th ones, each of which had 22 sittings.

Sessions and sittings of 17th Bihar Assembly.

The sittings went on for a total of 265 days.

Who asked most questions? Arun Shankar Prasad, the BJP MLA from Khajauli constituency, asked the most questions, 275, during the 17th Bihar Assembly.

Following him is the Congress' Manohar Singh Prasad, who is the lawmaker from the Scheduled Tribe-reserved seat of Manihari. Prasad asked 231 questions.

The next two MLAs on the list, Mukesh Kumar Yadav, Bajpatti MLA of the RJD (230) and Ajay Kumar, Bibhutipur MLA from the CPI(M), asked 231 and 230 questions, respectively.

MLAs who asked the highest number of questions in the 17th Bihar Assembly.

In an analysis of the party-wise average number of questions asked, it was revealed that the AIMIM, which has just one MLA in Bihar, leads the pack with 168 questions.

On the other hand, the BJP's average questions asked by its 82 MLAs, comes to 86, while the same for Congress (17 MLAs) comes to 136.

Party-wise average number of questions asked in 17th Bihar Assembly.

The CPI(ML)L's average questions asked by their 13 lawmakers was 158.

Which topics dominated the questions? Among the top categories of questions asked, Rural works, Education, and Health dominated the discourse. While 3,055 questions related to rural works were asked by the Bihar lawmakers, 2,795 questions were regarding Education, with 2,248 questions were related to Health.

Top 10 category-wise questions asked in 17th Bihar Assembly.

Bills tabled and passed 99 bills were tabled in the 17th Bihar Assembly, and all of them were passed on the same day they were introduced.

The 2nd session of the Bihar assembly was the busiest, with 14 Bills being passed during the same.

How many MLAs switched parties? 17 MLAs changed parties during the 17th Bihar Assembly, with seven of them switching to the BJP from various opposition parties.

During this time period, the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar himself dissolved his government twice. First, in August 2022, he left the NDA, after having contested the 2020 Assembly elections in alliance with the BJP-led faction, and joined the Mahagathbandhan. In January 2024, he again switched sides, joining the NDA once again and resigning from the CM's post. On the very same day, he swore in as the CM once again, now for the ninth time in 24 years.