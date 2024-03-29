Outgoing Lok Sabha has 44% MPs with criminal record; 9 accused of murder, 3 of rape | A party-wise breakup
Affidavits of out of the 514 sitting Lok Sabha MPs analysed, 225 MPs declared criminal cases against themselves, an ADR report said. It added that as many as 149 sitting MPs declared serious criminal cases against them.
As many as 225 sitting Lok Sabha MPs have criminal cases against them, according to an analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). This constitutes 44 percent of the total sitting MPs in the outgoing Lok Sabha. The report was released ahead of elections to the 18th Lok Sabha.