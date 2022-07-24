President Ram Nath Kovind whose term as the 14th President of India ends on Sunday, will address the nation today. He had taken charge of the position in 2017.

His successor Droupadi Murmu will take oath as the 15th President of India in the Central Hall of Parliament on Monday.

Outgoing President Kovind's address to the nation will be broadcast at 7 pm on national networks.

Earlier, on Saturday, President Kovind delivered an emotional farewell speech in parliament and thanked the nation for getting an opportunity to serve as the country's President. Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other MPs was present on the occasion. Other dignitaries who attended the farewll speech also included Lok Sabha speaker Om Prakash Birla.

Thanking PM Modi and others for their support during his tenure, President Kovind said, “What the Almighty had wanted me to accomplish could not have been accomplished without the support from all the elected representatives".

Citing Mahatma Gandhi, he called upon MPs to resolve differences amicably. His remarks come at a time when parliamentary proceedings have been disrupted due to the Opposition's protests over a number of issues.

President Kovind's farewell speech in parliament came a day after PM Modi hosted a dinner for him at his residence.

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu won the presidential polls on Thursday after defeating the Opposition's candidate and former union minister Yashwant Sinha. The 64-year-old will take oath as the 15th President of India at the Central Hall of Parliament on Monday.

Murmu, who will be the country's first tribal and also the youngest president, won by an overwhelming margin against Sinha - she received 64% of the valid votes in a day-long counting of ballots.