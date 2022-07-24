Outgoing President Kovind's term ends, to address the nation today1 min read . Updated: 24 Jul 2022, 09:01 AM IST
President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the nation will be broadcast on the entire national network at 7 pm today
President Ram Nath Kovind whose term as the 14th President of India ends on Sunday, will address the nation today. He had taken charge of the position in 2017.