Out-on-bail Bittu Bajrangi assaults man as cop watches on, incident caught on camera: See Video
A viral video has emerged showing Nuh communal violence accused Bittu Bajrangi beating the victim with a stick while others from his cow vigilante group held the man down. A nearby cop was seen watching without taking action.
A video has surfaced on social media showing Bittu Bajrangi, who was released on bail after being implicated in last year's violence in Haryana's Nuh region, purportedly beating a man with a stick, NDTV reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message