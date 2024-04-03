A video has surfaced on social media showing Bittu Bajrangi , who was released on bail after being implicated in last year's violence in Haryana's Nuh region, purportedly beating a man with a stick, NDTV reported.

The incident occurred while others from his cow vigilante group held down the victim, identified as Shamu. Notably, a nearby policeman remained passive throughout the assault, as seen in the widely circulated footage.

Allegations against Shamu involve luring two local girls into his residence with promises of sweets, sparking suspicion of potential sexual misconduct among residents.

Following the commotion, members of Bajrangi's cow vigilante group, known as the Goraksha Bajrang Force, arrived at the scene and transported Shamu to their leader's residence in Sanjay Enclave, Faridabad.

In footage captured outside Bajrangi's house, the vigilante, also affiliated with the Bajrang Dal, is seen wielding a stick while his associates drag a pleading Shamu along the ground.

Police Yet to Act

Authorities have not yet initiated legal proceedings regarding the incident, NDTV added. As per police sources, the video dates back to April 1, and Shamu hails from Sarurpur in Faridabad, it said.

Despite a policeman's proximity to the incident, there was no intervention as Bajrangi proceeded to strike Shamu multiple times with the stick. It was also revealed that before Bajrangi's assault, the mother of one of the girls involved had already hit Shamu with the same stick.

"We have seen the viral video and are looking for the man who was beaten up. After we get a complaint from him, we will take appropriate action. If we don't get a complaint from him, we will track down the accused using the video and social media and take action against them," the officer in charge of Saran Police Station told NDTV.

Bajrangi is out on bail after he was arrested for his role in the communal violence in Nuh last year which erupted during a procession organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

The violence subsequently spread to neighbouring areas, resulting in five fatalities and injuring at least 70 individuals. Notably, a mosque was set ablaze, and a religious leader was among those who lost their lives.

