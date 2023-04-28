Output of eight core sector industries saw a 3.6% growth in March 20232 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 07:14 PM IST
According to official statistics issued on Friday, March saw a 3.6% rise in India's core sector output on an annual basis as compared to 6 per cent recorded in the month of February.
