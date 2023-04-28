Hello User
Home / News / India /  Output of eight core sector industries saw a 3.6% growth in March 2023

Output of eight core sector industries saw a 3.6% growth in March 2023

2 min read . 07:14 PM IST Livemint
In March of this year, the output of crude oil, power, and cement all fell by 2.8%, 1.8%, and 0.8% respectively.

According to official statistics issued on Friday, March saw a 3.6% rise in India's core sector output on an annual basis as compared to 6 per cent recorded in the month of February.

In March of this year, the output of crude oil, power, and cement all fell by 2.8%, 1.8%, and 0.8% respectively. However, output of coal, fertilisers, steel, natural gas, and refinery products all saw growth. The production of coal rose by 12.2%, fertilisers by 9.7%, steel by 8.8%, and refinery products by 1.5%, as per the data released by Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Friday.

Core sector output has climbed by 7% in December 2022 and 8.9% in January 2023. The rate of growth in November 2022 was 5.7%. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP)'s Eight Core Industries account for 40.27 percent of its weight.

Core sector output climbed by 7.2% in February 2023 and by 4.8% in the same month the previous year. The last low point was 0.7% in October 2022.

Eight infrastructure sectors, including coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement, and electricity, all had slower growth in FY23, coming in at 7.6% compared to the 10.4% reported in 2021–2022.

Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities said “March saw a 3.6% rise in India's core sector output on an annual basis as compared to 6 per cent recorded in the month of February. Crude oil, power, and cement production all decreased in March of this year by 2.8%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively. On the other hand, the production of coal, fertilizers, steel, natural gas, and refinery goods all increased. The production of coal rose by 12.2%, fertilisers by 9.7%, steel by 8.8%, and refinery products by 1.5%, as per the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry."

“March's decline was caused by a drop in output from three important sectors: cement, electricity, and crude oil. The core sector or key infrastructure industries have a 40.27 per cent weight in the overall index of industrial production (IIP). These might soon pick up considering the increased energy consumption of the country going ahead and are not of a major concern when considered on a broader level," Manoj Dalmia further added.

“The cumulative growth rate of ICI during 2022-23 reported 7.6 per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year," said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in a statement.

