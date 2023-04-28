Output of eight core sector industries saw a 3.6% growth in March 2023

Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities said “March saw a 3.6% rise in India's core sector output on an annual basis as compared to 6 per cent recorded in the month of February. Crude oil, power, and cement production all decreased in March of this year by 2.8%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively. On the other hand, the production of coal, fertilizers, steel, natural gas, and refinery goods all increased. The production of coal rose by 12.2%, fertilisers by 9.7%, steel by 8.8%, and refinery products by 1.5%, as per the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry."

