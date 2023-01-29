Outrage in Gujarat as clerk recruitment exam gets postponed again due to paper leak2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 12:05 PM IST
The Gujarat Panchayat Junior Clerk recruitment exam was scheduled for January 29 at 11 am.
Following the discovery of a paper leak case, the Panchayat Junior Clerk recruitment exam, planned for January 29 at 11 am, has been postponed. The board will soon announce the date for the exam's retake, which will be conducted as soon as possible.
