'Outsiders tried to screen BBC documentary in campus’ says DU registrar, cops detain 24 students3 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 07:53 PM IST
Delhi Police on Friday detained around 20 people from outside the Faculty of Arts at the University of Delhi in the wake of a call by NSUI-KSU for the screening of the BBC documentary series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi
After "outsiders" attempted to show a contentious BBC documentary at the Arts Faculty on Friday, Registrar Vikas Gupta said that police were called to the Delhi University campus to ensure peace and order. This occurs just a few days after a similar uproar over the showing of the documentary on the 2002 Gujarat Riots at Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×