Outstanding accomplishment: PM Modi lauds India's 6 billion UPI transactions2 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 12:16 PM IST
India's UPI transactions in July touched the six-billion mark, the highest since its inception in 2016.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded Indians for their collective resolve to embrace new technologies as the country's UPI transactions in July touched the six-billion mark, the highest since its inception in 2016. PM Modi called it an ‘outstanding accomplishment’.