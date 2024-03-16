PM Modi claims over 1 crore people registered to Muft Bijli Yojana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharing an ‘outstanding news’ said that over 1 crore households have already registered for the government's solar rooftop scheme PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi, Outstanding news! In about a month since it was launched, over 1 crore households have already registered themselves for the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. “Registrations have been pouring in from all parts of the nation. Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have seen over 5 lakh registrations. Those who haven’t registered yet should also do so at the earliest."

Here's all you need to know about PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana:

The rooftop solar programme announced in the interim Budget tabled on February 1, would be known as PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.

The rooftop solar project, with an investment of over ₹75,000 crores, aims to light up 1 crore households by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month.

To popularise this scheme at the grassroots, Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats shall be incentivised to promote rooftop solar systems in their jurisdictions.

According to the government, the benefits expected from this solarisation are savings up to ₹15,000-18,000 crore annually for households from free solar electricity and selling the surplus to the distribution companies; charging of electric vehicles; entrepreneurship opportunities for a large number of vendors for supply and installation; and employment opportunities for the youth with technical skills in manufacturing, installation and maintenance.

