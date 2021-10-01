Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Over 1,000 auditors yet to file annual returns

Over 1,000 auditors yet to file annual returns

Audit firms are required to file NFRA-2 form every year .istock
1 min read . 01 Oct 2021 Gireesh Chandra Prasad

Painting a grim picture of India’s audit landscape, NFRA disclosed the names of 1,011 auditors, including sole proprietorship firms, which have not filed NFRA-2 forms for the 2018-19 reporting period.

More than 1,000 statutory auditors, representing a large section of audit professionals, have not filed annual returns, according to the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), India’s audit regulator.

Audit firms are required to file NFRA-2 form every year, with details on their registration and permanent account number, partners, number of employees and payments. The auditor has to disclose if it quit an audit assignment of a firm in the previous three years, or withdrew an audit report on financial statements, or its consent on using its name in a report. The auditor is also required to make a statement on its quality control policies for the reporting period.

Audit experts said these are significant disclosures that an auditor is mandated to file. “The absence of such information will even come in the way of policy formulation," said Vijay Kapur, a former director of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

The lax compliance culture comes to the fore when the authorities are trying to help audit professionals grow and diversify the audit market.

