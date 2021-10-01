Over 1,000 auditors yet to file annual returns

Audit firms are required to file NFRA-2 form every year, with details on their registration and permanent account number, partners, number of employees and payments. The auditor has to disclose if it quit an audit assignment of a firm in the previous three years, or withdrew an audit report on financial statements, or its consent on using its name in a report. The auditor is also required to make a statement on its quality control policies for the reporting period.

