OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Over 1.1 lakh loans disbursed since launch of 'Stand up India' scheme, says govt

Over 1.1 lakh loans disbursed since launch of 'Stand up India' scheme, says govt

Finance Ministry , Ministry of Finance , North Block , new delhi , 31/01/2018 , photo:pradeep gaur/mint
Finance Ministry , Ministry of Finance , North Block , new delhi , 31/01/2018 , photo:pradeep gaur/mint
 1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2021, 02:32 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • 'Stand Up India' scheme was launched on April 5, 2016, and subsequently extended up to the year 2025
  • The Scheme facilitates bank loans between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 1 crore to at least one Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe borrower and at least one woman borrower

The Union Ministry of Finance on Tuesday informed the Rajya Sabha that over 1,10,019 loans have been extended since the launch of the 'Stand up India' scheme.

"Over 1,10,019 loans have been extended since the launch of 'Stand up India' scheme as on January 31, 2021, since its inception and beneficiaries can get a loan of 10 lakh to 1 crore to start or increase their business," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot received his first dose of COVID19 vaccine at a hospital in Jaipur on Friday. (ANI Photo)

No shortage of Covid vaccine in Rajasthan, clarifies Health Ministry

1 min read . 02:15 PM IST
Icra has said it maintains a negative outlook on state-run power distribution segment, while those in the private sector remain healthy, supported by superior operating efficiencies, favourable demographic profile and timely pass-through of cost variations to consumers

Despite UDAY bailout, debt of state-run discoms to touch Rs6 trillion in FY22

2 min read . 02:13 PM IST
The petition has been filed by Foundation for Independent Journalism, a non-profit organisation. (Photo: Mint)

Digital news sites challenge government regulations

3 min read . 01:48 PM IST
A petrol station attendant prepares to refuel a car

If petrol and diesel are brought under GST, they’ll have to be taxed at more than 100%

3 min read . 01:51 PM IST

This was stated by Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

Giving more details, Thakur stated that Stand Up India Scheme was launched by the Government on April 5, 2016, and subsequently extended up to the year 2025.

The Scheme facilitates bank loans between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 1 crore to at least one Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe borrower and at least one woman borrower, per bank branch of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs), for setting up greenfield enterprises in the manufacturing, services or the trading sectors.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout