Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Over 1.1 lakh loans disbursed since launch of 'Stand up India' scheme, says govt

Over 1.1 lakh loans disbursed since launch of 'Stand up India' scheme, says govt

Finance Ministry , Ministry of Finance , North Block , new delhi , 31/01/2018 , photo:pradeep gaur/mint
1 min read . 02:32 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • 'Stand Up India' scheme was launched on April 5, 2016, and subsequently extended up to the year 2025
  • The Scheme facilitates bank loans between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 1 crore to at least one Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe borrower and at least one woman borrower

The Union Ministry of Finance on Tuesday informed the Rajya Sabha that over 1,10,019 loans have been extended since the launch of the 'Stand up India' scheme.

The Union Ministry of Finance on Tuesday informed the Rajya Sabha that over 1,10,019 loans have been extended since the launch of the 'Stand up India' scheme.

"Over 1,10,019 loans have been extended since the launch of 'Stand up India' scheme as on January 31, 2021, since its inception and beneficiaries can get a loan of 10 lakh to 1 crore to start or increase their business," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

No shortage of Covid vaccine in Rajasthan, clarifies Health Ministry

1 min read . 02:15 PM IST

Despite UDAY bailout, debt of state-run discoms to touch Rs6 trillion in FY22

2 min read . 02:13 PM IST

Digital news sites challenge government regulations

3 min read . 01:48 PM IST

If petrol and diesel are brought under GST, they’ll have to be taxed at more than 100%

3 min read . 01:51 PM IST

"Over 1,10,019 loans have been extended since the launch of 'Stand up India' scheme as on January 31, 2021, since its inception and beneficiaries can get a loan of 10 lakh to 1 crore to start or increase their business," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

No shortage of Covid vaccine in Rajasthan, clarifies Health Ministry

1 min read . 02:15 PM IST

Despite UDAY bailout, debt of state-run discoms to touch Rs6 trillion in FY22

2 min read . 02:13 PM IST

Digital news sites challenge government regulations

3 min read . 01:48 PM IST

If petrol and diesel are brought under GST, they’ll have to be taxed at more than 100%

3 min read . 01:51 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

This was stated by Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

Giving more details, Thakur stated that Stand Up India Scheme was launched by the Government on April 5, 2016, and subsequently extended up to the year 2025.

The Scheme facilitates bank loans between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 1 crore to at least one Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe borrower and at least one woman borrower, per bank branch of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs), for setting up greenfield enterprises in the manufacturing, services or the trading sectors.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.