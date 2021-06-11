Over 1.17 crore coronavirus vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, the heath ministry said on Friday adding that more than 25 crore jabs have been sent to them so far. The ministry also mentioned that more than 38 lakh doses will be further sent to the states/UTs in the next three days.

The Union Health Ministry in a statement said, as many as 1,17,56,911 Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered.

"25,60,08,080 vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far, free of cost by the central government. From these, the total consumption, including wastages is 24,44,06,096 doses as per data available till 8 am today," it said.

More than 38 lakh (38,21,170) vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states/UTs within the next three days, it also said.

Over 24.58 crore COVID vaccine jabs administered in India so far

Over 24.58 crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, Union health ministry said on Thursday adding that more than 18 lakh people have received jabs today.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the country stands at 24,58,47,212. Cumulatively, 3,58,49,328 people in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories have received their first dose and 4,84,740 beneficiaries have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1, the vaccine bulletin noted.

It also said 18,64,234 and 77,136 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first and second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group, the ministry said.

The beneficiaries include 1,00,24,046 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 69,28,432 HCWs who have taken the second dose; 1,65,46,785 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 87,80,509 FLWs who have taken the second dose; and 3,58,49,328 and 4,84,740 individuals in the 18-44 age group who have taken the first and second dose respectively.

The third phase of the vaccination drive started on May 1 this year.





