NEW DELHI : Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar on Friday in a written reply to the parliament announced that over 1.2 crore people aged 60 years and above in the country had not received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine as on 8 February.

The Union Minister said that a total of 1,20,82,792 people in the said age group are yet to receive the first dose of a Covid vaccine.

She also added that 1,68,03,864 beneficiaries in the age group have are yet to receive the second dose of the vaccines.

As on 8 February, a total of 95.09 crore (93.9%) people aged 15 years and above had received the first dose of a Covid vaccine and 73.59 crore (72.6%) beneficiaries in the age group had received both doses.

Under the National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme, the vaccines have been utilised within their shelf life, the minister said, adding that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved a shelf life of nine months for Covishield, while for Covaxin, it is 12 months from the date of manufacture.

Adequate vaccine doses have been made available to the states and Union territories to inoculate all the eligible beneficiaries against the viral disease with the first dose, the second dose and the precaution dose, she further stated.

