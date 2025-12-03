Over 1,200 IndiGo flights cancelled in November, most due to ‘crew, airspace restrictions’ — Here's what airline plans

India's largest airline operator, IndiGo, in the month of November, recorded cancellations of more than 1,200 flights due to crew shortage, FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitations) constraints, airspace restrictions, among other reasons, reported the news agency ANI, citing the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

According to the data cited in the agency report, Indigo cancelled a total of 1,232 flights in November 2025, and 755 out of the total were due to crew and FDTL constraints.

The data further showed that 92 of the 1,232 flights were cancelled due to the ATC system failure, while 258 flights were cancelled due to airport or airspace-related restrictions. As per the data, the remaining 127 flights were cancelled due to other reasons.

“A large share of cancellations arose from crew/FDTL compliance and airport/airspace/ATC-related factors, many of which lie beyond the operator's direct control,” according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation release, citing IndiGo.

IndiGo's on-time performance (OTP) for the month of November 2025 stood at 67.70%, compared to their previous level of 84.1% in October 2025. The on-time performance is a metric which shows the delays in operations in an airline.

What led to the flight delays? According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation release, cited in the agency report, IndiGo's delay in flight operations was mainly due to ATC issues and other operational reasons.

ATC issues at 16%, Operations-Crew at 6%, Airport facility issues at 3% and other operational reasons were the key contributors to the airline delays.

What does IndiGo plan to do? IndiGo informed the Ministry of Aviation that the airline plans to strengthen its crew planning and rostering in compliance with the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, according to the release cited by the news agency.

The airline also said that it plans to improve its coordination with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and the airport operations to manage the capacity constraints.

The company also plans to improve its turnaround time and disruption-management processes in order to reduce the delays. Turnaround time in aviation is the total time taken to service the aircraft and ensure its compliance before the flight departs for its next operational route.

IndiGo apologised to its passengers for the inconvenience over the delays and cancellations and recommended its travellers to check their flight status before travelling to the airport.

“The inconvenience caused to passengers is regretted. Travellers are advised to verify flight status through official channels before departure,” IndiGo said, as per the Ministry release.

According to the agency report, the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), is investigating IndiGo's flight disruption issues and planning to cut the cancellations and delays to minimise the inconvenience to the passengers.