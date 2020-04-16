NEW DELHI : The Union government on Wednesday said it has arranged free meal for more than 1.27 crore poor since lockdown started on 25 March.

The government said the ministry of social justice and empowerment working with major municipal corporations in the country has arranged free meal for more than 1.27 crore destitutes, beggars, homeless persons after Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered nationwide lockdown on 25 March 2020 to the contain the deadly coronavirus (also known as COVID19).

The government said fearing that many poor, homeless persons would face serious difficulties resulting in starvation due to nationwide lockdown, it has instructed municipal corporations of ten cities —Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Nagpur, Patna and Indore — to set up feeding centres to provide free cooked food with immediate effect.

This arrangement would also help in identification of the persons who could be brought under the comprehensive national projects in the future.