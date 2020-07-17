Over 1,300 exporters go missing after taking GST credits wrongfully

Refund of tax credits has always been a thorny issue with officials trying to make sure fraudulent claims are not granted, while businesses claim that delays in refund processing affect their liquidity. Claiming tax refunds fraudulently has been a common practice of tax evasion in the industry. GST, which follows a system of levying tax at each stage of the value addition in the industry and relies heavily on technology, has made it easier for the authorities to profile tax payers based on their compliance track record.